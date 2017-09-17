Match gallery: Lincoln City 0 Mansfield Town 1

Danny Rose handed Mansfield their first win on the road this season by scoring the only goal at Lincoln.

The striker was on the pitch just three minutes before popping up with his third league goal of the season.

Lincoln City v Mansfield Town - Danny Rose of Mansfield Town celebrates his goal with Paul Digby - Pic By James Williamson

Steve Evans’ men have struggled to put sides away so far this term, drawing four of their opening seven games before this win.

But victory at Sincil Bank ended the Imps’ five-game unbeaten run in all competitions - and avenged the Stags’ 3-1 Football League Trophy defeat a few weeks ago.