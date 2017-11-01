Search

Match gallery: Mansfield Town 1 Everton U23 0

Zander Diamond headed an 81st minute winner as Stags beat Everton U23 1-0.

It capped a dominant display by Mansfield, especially in the second half, which saw Everton having to withstand a barrage of pressure as chances went begging by the home team.

Mansfield Town players celebrate Zander Diamond's winner against Everton

The win leaves them with a great chance of progressing to the next round having won 2 of their 3 Group G games.

Match photographer James Williamson captured the best of the action with this match gallery