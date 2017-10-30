Search

Match gallery: Mansfield Town 1 Exeter City 1

Mansfield Town v Exeter City. Kane Hemmings celebrates his first half goal.
Mansfield Town chucked away more points at the weekend after a late 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

Match photographer Anne Shelley captured the drama in our match gallery.