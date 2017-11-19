Match gallery: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town edged nearer to the play-offs with a 1-0 win over Steveange

Kane Hemmings 24th minute strike wrapped up the points as Mansfield extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Stags players celebrate Kane Hemmings' winner.

They had an amazing blunder by goalkeeper Joe Fryer to thank after he completely missed the ball as he attempted to punch away a long free-kick.

It allowed Jimmy Spencer to cushion a header into the path of Hemmings who had the simplest of finishes.

Match photographer Leila Coker captured the drama as it unfolded.

