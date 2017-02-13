Match gallery: Mansfield Town 4 Hartlepool United 0

Mansfield moved into the League Two play-off places after cruising past Hartlepool United 4-0.
It was a fourth League win a row for Steve Evans’ side and it is now 352 minutes of League football since they conceded.
Mansfield survived an early scare when Padraig Amond lobbed over a gaping net on 14 minutes.
But Stags then upped the gears to cruise to their biggest win of the season.
