Match gallery: Mansfield Town beat Notts County . . . AGAIN

Mansfield Town made it two derby wins over Notts County in less than a month as a CJ Hamilton goal earned a 2-1 win at Meadow Lane in the second Checkatrade Trophy group game tonight.
It was no more than the Stags deserved as they dominated the game, had what looked like a goal ruled out and hit the woodwork with County’s equaliser being steeped in controversy.
Match photographer James Williamson captured the drama with this match gallery.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.