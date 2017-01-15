Match gallery: Notts County 0 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town were held to a disappointing 0-0 derby draw at Notts County.

The below-par Stags were held as Notts halted a run of 11 straight defeats as they began life under new owner Alan Hardy.

Notts County's Jon Stead and Mansfield Town's Lee Collins battle for the ball. Picture by Dan Westwell.

Around 3,500 Mansfield fans packed into Meadow Lane for the biggest home gate of the season.

But they went home disappointed as Stags failed to bring home the win.

Match photographer Dan Westwell captured the action with these images.

Related content

Collins full of praise for away fans

Match report: Notts County 0 Mansfield Town 0

Steve Evans disappointed not to win derby