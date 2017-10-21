MATCH REPORT: Rose nets again, but Stags held at Newport

Mansfield Town’s winless run was stretched to four games after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Newport County this afternoon.

Danny Rose opened the scoring midway through the first half but Newport grew stronger as the game went on and sub Shawn McCoulsky’s strike earned them a point.

Mickey Demetriou of Newport County and Hayden White of Mansfield Town during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 21 October 2017. Photo by Mark Hawkins / PRiME Media Images.

Newport fashioned the game’s first chance when Mark O’Brien nodded wide from a long throw into the box.

Shortly after, the hosts again went close only for Dan Butler to smash a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

Despite a slow start it was the Stags who went in front when Danny Rose put them in front midway through the first half.

Kane Hemmings’ header was blocked and it fell to Rose, who proceeded to smash a half-volley beyond Joe Day for his eighth strike of what is proving to be a fruitful campaign.

Hayden White of Mansfield Town and Frank Nouble of Newport County during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 21 October 2017. Photo by Mark Hawkins / PRiME Media Images.

Newport then upped the ante and peppered the visitors’ box but skipper Krystian Pearce made a couple of vital interceptions to keep County at bay.

Rhys Bennett then made a vital block to divert an effort from Frank Nouble out for a corner.

After the restart Hemmings almost made it 2-0 but saw his shot just fly over the bar before Alfie Potter saw his effort come back off a post.

And Steve Evans’ men were made to pay shortly after when Newport levelled up proceedings on 69 minutes.

Sub McCoulsky, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, volleyed beyond Conrad Logan to restore parity for the Exiles.

Newport were growing stronger as the game wore on and Mansfield were indebted to Logan for two fine saves.

First, the Stags’ stopper denied Nouble with a tremendous save before tipping over a fierce effort by Sean Rigg just minutes later.

And those saves proved crucial as Mansfield held on for a share of the spoils in South Wales.

NEWPORT: Day, White (Rigg 59), O’Brien, Demetriou, Pipe, Tozer, Bennett (McCoulsky 64), Dolan, Butler, Amond, Nouble.

STAGS: Logan, White, Pearce, Bennett, Hunt, Potter (Anderson 87), Butcher, Atkinson, MacDonald, Hemmings, (Spencer 72), Rose (Sterling-James 73).

REFEREE: C. Breakspear

ATTENDANCE: 3,146 (160 away).