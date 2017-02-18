MATCH REPORT: Stags’ run ended after day to forget at Grimsby

Mansfield Town’s play-off push was dealt a blow as they fell to their first League Two defeat of 2017 in today’s 3-0 defeat at Grimsby Town.

The 10-man Stags saw their remarkable run of nine League games without defeat ended at Blundell Park.

Mansfield Town's Lee Collins looks to make the pass from mid-field - Photo by Chris Holloway

The visitors finished the game with one less player on the field and one less man in the dugout after a fiery second period.

Manager Steve Evans was sent to the stands, before Hayden White was shown red in the aftermath of the penalty.

Former Stag Chris Clements, who only left the club in January, came back to haunt his old employers before Callum Dyson’s second-half brace put the game to bed after the break.

Evans named two changes to the line-up that grabbed a dramatic 89th-minute 4-4 draw against Accrington Stanley last time out.

Mansfield Town's Ben Whiteman makes the pass - Photo by Chris Holloway

Alfie Potter and Matt Green returned as both Joel Byrom and Danny Rose had to make do with a place on the bench.

A quiet first half sprung into life in the final 10 minutes.

Goalkeeper Jake Kean was forced into a stunning stop to deny Jamie Osbourne after he saw the ball late through a sea of bodies.

After fighting off a barrage of Mariners attacks, the visitors were finally beaten in minute 40 as Clements stabbed home during a scramble in the box.

Mansfield Town's Matt Green wins the header - Photo by Chris Holloway

The Stags’ best chance fell to Shaquile Coulthirst, whose header was superbly kept out by James McKeown, after the interval.

Just after the hour Dyson netted his first goal of the season as he cut inside from the right and caressed the ball into the bottom corner.

Evans was sent to the stands for remonstrating with the fourth official before Mal Benning gave away a spot kick for hauling down Tom Bolarinwa, with Everton loanee Dyson slotted home from 12 yards.

After the penalty, White followed his manager as he was given his marching orders after a second booking.