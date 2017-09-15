Mellis and Butcher can play in same Stags side - Evans

Stags manager Steve Evans insisted midfielders Jacob Mellis and Calum Butcher can play in the same side.

Best used as attacking midfielders, Butcher has found himself on the right of a diamond in his two starts so far but failed to make the expected impact.

Calum Butcher of Mansfield Town - Pic By James Williamson

However, Evans said: “They can play in the same team – both are very talented footballers. But both were poor on Tuesday by their or anyone’s standards.

“You watch them in the training ground and their interaction, passing and finding space with each other, both lads are top class at this level.”

Both ended up being withdrawn during Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Wycombe in dreadful weather conditions.

“We’ll only know if it was a good point at the end of the season. But all I will remember it for will be the conditions.

“It was farcical at stages. I think both teams failed to put on a performance really, but both sets of players deserve enormous credit for trying.

“Second half the elements really got up - I don’t know if it was called Galeforce Irene or what – but it was going straight into that away end.

“Conrad Logan is one of the best kickers in any league in the country and he couldn’t get anywhere near the halfway line with his goal kicks which showed the elements the boys were facing.

“But did we play well? No. Did we play with the same fluency? No. have we got lots to learn from that? Yes.”