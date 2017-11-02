Mellis relishing FA Cup challenge

Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis says he is looking forward to the challenge of going up against non-league side Shaw Lane in the FA Cup on Saturday.

With the ingredients for a cup upset all ready to be thrown into the mix, Stags know they will have to be on their guard for the whole 90 minutes, with boss Steve Evans calling for professionalism from his side.

And Mellis, who supplied the assist for Kane Hemmings’ goal against Exeter last weekend, is well aware of what is required to avoid egg being left on Mansfield faces.

He said: “I’ve never been involved in a cup tie quite like this before, where the side I’ve played for is the strong favourite against a non-league team. Normally it’s against teams from the same division or from the divisions around us.

“But I’m looking forward to it. We have to respect them and I’m sure they’ll respect us, and I think it’ll be a good cup tie.

“They’re on a good run so it will be a good test for us. It’s the FA Cup and anything can happen.

“We’ll prepare the same as we do for any other game - we need to be on our toes as they’ll be looking to use the pitch and surroundings to their advantage.”