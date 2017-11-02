Mellis: We need to turn draws into wins

Jacob Mellis believes Mansfield Town are on the verge of an impressive run of form - if they can turn their recent trend of drawing games into winning them.

Mansfield have drawn their last three games 1-1 and are five games unbeaten in all competitions, but need some wins to keep them in touch with the top sides.

And Mellis is acutely aware that if one win arrives, more are likely to follow.

He said: “The 1-1 draws were frustrating in the sense that we took the lead in all of them so we’re disappointed not to have picked up more wins.

“When you look at the side I think something is just bubbling underneath now and if we can get a win then it could set us off on a really good run as the football we’ve played has been good.

“But we’ve got to stop talking about it and do the job.”

Having been in and out of the side this season, Mellis is keen to make a starting berth his own as the Stags push for a promotion spot.

He said: “I respect whatever team the gaffer picks and am happy to play a part whenever called upon.

“I want to be playing more but it’s down to me and my form to ensure that happens. The gaffer picks a team to win the game, it’s never personal if you’re left out.”

Mellis was in attendance as Stags beat a young Everton side 1-0 on Tuesday in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He said: ““It was a good win for the lads on Tuesday and great to see Zander Diamond back in the fold too.

“A lot of people have negative things to say about the competition but it’s been good for players who haven’t had as much game time, like Zander and also Joel Byrom and I who got to play against Notts County and then earned a start against Exeter.”

Mellis has also been talking about this Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Shaw Lane. To read his thoughts, click HERE