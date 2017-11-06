Missed chances don’t concern positive Graves

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves was not concerned over the finishing of his forwards as another Yellows win sent his side top of the league.

Hucknall saw yet another wonder goal scored in one of their matches as Mitchell Slawson scored an overhead kick, which rivalled the goal scored by Joe Atkinson the week before.

Defender Ben Jones also scored from long range making it over two weeks ago since a forward scored in a league game for the Yellows.

Devante Reittie and Joe Ashurst were lively throughout the derby game versus Linby on Saturday and did everything but score past Hucknall’s local rivals.

On the duo’s troubles in front of goal, Graves said: “Devante was a little bit frustrated with himself, he kept beating his man but just wasn’t cutting it back and tried to go for himself.

“Joe had the opportunities, to be honest, he could have had a hat-trick but we’ll forget that.”

Graves’ positive outlook on the days poor finishing was justified as the team as a whole put in a performance worthy of topping the league which is exactly what the Yellows did after picking up three points at Church Lane.

“We’ve got a lot of positives here at Hucknall at the moment,” said Graves. “We’ve gone top of the league for at least a week!

“So for the time being we’re there, it’s the first time we’ve been top this season and that’s nice. However, there’s a long way to go yet.”

After nine games of the Central Midlands Football League South Division, Graves and his Hucknall side sit at the top of the table ahead of Pinxton and Sherwood Colliery who were above them before the victory at Linby.

With fixtures against title challengers Pinxton and Eastwood coming for the Yellows before the new year, Hucknall will face many tough challenges before this season is over and will have their squad pushed to the limit if they are to retain their spot at the top of the league.