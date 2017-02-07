New ticket deal as Stags target top seven spot from home double

Mansfield Town have a golden chance of bursting into the play-off spots for the first time under Steve Evans this week with two home games against struggling sides in four days.

And club chairman John Radford has launched a second ‘buy one get one free’ ticket offer for Tuesday to help bolster the club’s growing support as momentum builds.

Stags take on Hartlepool United on Saturday (3pm) before Accrington Stanley visit on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Fans who purchase an Accrington ticket will receive a free one for the following home game against Newport County on Saturday, February 25th.

After seven unbeaten League games, Stags go into the home double favourites for success.

However, boss Evans warned: “There are six points up for grabs. But it’s going to be difficult.

“Look at Accrington’s results the last few weeks under a wily old fox in John Coleman. But we’ll worry about Accrington after Hartlepool.

“They’ve just changed managers and have they got the most experienced and probably the best manager in League Two at their football club in Dave Jones? I would nod my head and tick the box on that one.

“He is a manager I came up against at Sheffield Wednesday. He knows what he doing. He knows the game inside out.

“He made some deadline signings and I looked at their performance at the weekend when they drew and they should have beaten Yeovil.

“Did they play at their best of the season? Maybe not far off it and that’s Dave Jones within a couple of weeks.

“So it’s going to be a big ask for us on Saturday. But hopefully we’ll get a big support behind us. It makes such a difference when the Stags fans turn out.”

He added: “If we have a good three or four days and win two matches, we can allow the supporters to dream then. We can’t. We have to get back out on the training ground and get ready for matches.

“But to win those games, starting with Saturday, we are going to need their help.”

On the ticket offer, Stags’ chairman Radford said: “The club is on a real high just now and the buzz around One Call Stadium and in the town is palpable.

“We are playing some very impressive football under Steve Evans, who has given the squad a real shot in the arm with his experience, managerial skills and the new signings made.

“We’re on a great run, unbeaten in the league in 2017, and now is the time for the town’s people to come and support us in great numbers.

“Two large crowds for the aforementioned home fixtures would really aid our players in our fight for a top seven finish.

“Everyone is welcome inside One Call Stadium. We’d love a great crowd for both games to spur us on to what will surely be a nail-biting end to this exciting season.”

The offer is available now and fans can acquire their tickets by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or via 01623 482 482 (Option 1).

Please note that this special offer cannot be purchased online.

Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible, however, tickets can be bought on the day of the Accrington Stanley match from the ticket office.

The office is open from 10am until 5pm from Monday to Friday or 10am until kick-off on a home matchday, re-opening at full-time until 5.15pm.