Newport boss expecting tough test from the Stags

Newport County boss Michael Flynn is under no illusions how hard it will be against visiting Mansfield Town on Saturday.

County six sixth in the table, but Flynn warned: “They’ve got an experienced manager in Steve Evans and it’s going to be a tough game.

“I think they signed a whole new squad, near enough.

“They are a team of men and it will be a difficult game.

“It’s going to be a really interesting game because they’ve got some really good players, we’ve got some really good players and it’s whoever takes their chances.”

Flynn knows how Steve Evans operates on the touchline and won’t be distracted by his antics.

“I won’t be taking any notice of what Steve Evans does,” he smiled.

“He’s experienced and he knows what he’s good at.

“He winds up opposition coaches, managers, players and, fair play, if that works for him then good luck.

“But I’m sure he’ll get as good as he gives against our bench and our players.”

He added: “I get wound up in games but I don’t think I’ve ever reacted stupidly to an opposition manager.

“It’s more likely to be one of our players that I have a go at.

“I’m more concerned with what he does with his football teams.

“He gets good results and he builds good teams. What he does on the side of the pitch is neither here nor there and I’m sure our fans behind the dugout will drown him out anyway.”

Stags were pre-season promotion favourites with the bookies, but Flynn said: “We put our own pressure on ourselves.

“I’m not interested in what Mansfield’s budget is or the pressure on them.

“I want to get the three points and keep us moving up the table.”

Influential skipper Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (both hamstring) and Robbie Willmott (knee) are all ruled out and new signing Paul Hayes is not yet ready to play.