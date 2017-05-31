No Stags move for Frecklington or Roberts

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has distanced himself from rumours he was moving to sign midfield stars Lee Frecklington or Gary Roberts.

The Stags have been linked with both Frecklington, who was Evans’ skipper at Rotherham, and ex-Chesterfield talent Roberts, now at Portsmouth.

But Evans said: “We would take both tomorrow. Unfortunately we don’t pay what Lee Frecklington wants and we don’t pay what Gary Roberts wants.

“They are both wonderful players.

“Lee Frecklington I’d describe as one of my best ever signings in my career as a manager and I am sure he has a big part to play for the Millers in League One.”