OPINION: ‘It looks like Mansfield Town are finally up and running’

It’s been a great week for Mansfield Town with seven points from the last three games just what the doctor ordered.

Hopefully now this is the kick-start that Stags have needed and the season can now be up and running.

But the most pleasing thing for me is the quality on show when we make changes.

There is plenty of competition in the squad with players such as Digby, White and Potter coming in against Grimsby and the quality did not drop.

We even have players such as Sterling and Benning waiting in the wing for a chance.

We are also now looking good defensively. Since Krystian Pearce has been given the captain’s armband he has been even more immense than ever - and he was very good before that.

Another player to mention is David Mirfin. It took him a few weeks to get going but now people can see that he’s going to have a huge part to play for us, what a man mountain he is!.

Even Northampton’s current player of the season Zander Diamond can’t get into our team currently.

A mention as well to Johnny Hunt. Since he’s come in he has been brilliant and the defence looks very very good.

Right now to a mention to my two favourite players - Alex Macdonald and Danny Rose.

Both of the players to me sum up what is good about a Steve Evans team, work rate, desire, passion and a eye for a winning goal which was shown this Saturday from the main man Danny Rose!!.

It was a superb win against Lincoln and great for us to be the first team to have beaten them at their place for a year.

Well done Stevie Evans for that great win and to the fans for the tremendous atmosphere which was created.

And to Chesterfield, I thought your manager was doing a great job and I thought sacking him was most definitely the wrong choice.

Anyway here’s to a fantastic week stags fans and let’s get behind the boys on Saturday against Cambridge!!. Come on you Stags.