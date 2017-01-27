OPINION: Mansfield Town should show patience in transfer market

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has tried to add fresh faces to his Mansfield Town side in order to make a late push for the play-offs.

Exciting Exeter City prospect Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to Field Mill for a club record fee.

But Chairman John Radford doesn’t necessarily have to spend big to achieve success. Waiting for the summer and trusting the current squad to see out the season could be a smarter idea.

This is because often a player’s value can soar in January, with clubs desperate to not be left depleted for the remainder of the season.

January signings also have the potential to upset the balance of a particular team – especially if regular starters who have proven successful throughout the season suddenly find themselves surplus to requirements.

Mansfield have won four of the last five league games, conceding only one goal in all of their January league fixtures.

With that in mind, Evans should look at players who have reached the final six months of their contract. These players can agree a deal now and officially sign for the club in July, giving them time to settle in before next season.

There are some vastly experienced and incredibly talented players who look set to leave their clubs