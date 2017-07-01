OPINION: Most exciting pre-season build up for Mansfield Town in years

Pre-season is the time when players get put through their paces and meet each other for the first time and when the fans look forward to the upcoming friendly matches, to see our new look squad.

This season’s pre-season has a real buzz around it with the new signings and a manager in Steve Evans who has an impressive nine promotions on his CV, not to mention the local derbies.

As we all know it is all about getting the players finesses up and hoping the players gel, as the ultimate goal is promotion to the promised land that is League One.

This has to be the most exciting build up to a season the Stags has had in recent seasons with the club moving forward on and off the pitch.

The club will soon be jetting off to sunny Malta where they will play against a Maltese select 11 and go through more intense training in temperatures of up 30 degrees.

It also gives the fans the chance to catch a glimpse of the new signings, as well as giving them encouragement for the new season.

That follows with three good tests in Sheffield Wednesday, Middelsborough and Nottingham Forest at One Call Staduim, which will give manager Steve Evans chance to rotate his squad and give every player minutes under their belts.

At the time of writing the Stags have made 13 signings and I’m sure we will see more before the season opener against Crewe come August 5th.

With the squad that has so far been assembled and, adding to the players we have had last season, it will hopefully be a season we will all remember.

A big thank you has to go to the Radford’s for being able to make this all happen by attracting Steve Evans and giving him the backing to make a team that will challenge for promotion.

All that’s left to say is let’s get ready to ride the Mansfield Town rollercoaster ride.