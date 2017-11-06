Search

OPINION: Stags respond well to wake-up call as Conference memories flood back at Shaw Lane

Alex McDonald of Mansfield Town thanks the fans following the 3-1 win over Shaw Lane AFC during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017 Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images
Mansfield Town avoided a giantkilling at non-League minnows Shaw Lane in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup first round win.

Here our columnist Craig Priest looks back on the tie and past memories it stirred up of the bad old days in the Conference.