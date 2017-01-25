Player ratings: How did Mansfield’s players rate in Wycombe defeat?

Matt Green tucked away a penalty to put Mansfield ahead and was the Stags’ best player on the night.

That is how football writer Ieuan Ivett rated his performance on a night of disappointment for Mansfield.

It was a night to forget for the defence after poor goals cost Stags deal.

Here is how Ieuan rated the rest of the Mansfield Town side.

Jake Kean – 6

Came out his goalmouth to claim crosses well throughout the match, however was slightly at fault for the Wycombe equaliser, spilling the shot for Kashket to pounce onto.

Lee Collins – 6

Remained solid for the match, making it hard for his opposite number to get past.

Krystian Pierce – 5

Played well until the arrival of Akinfenwa, was unable to contain the strength and attacking prowess of the big forward. Made some crucial interceptions and tackles however during the match.

Rhys Bennett – 6

Had a good game however was unable to deal with the late arriving Wycombe striker partnership of Akinfenwa and Kashket.

Mal Benning – 7

Made a great impact on the attack, being a big part of the penalty award for the Stags.

Jamie McGuire – 6

Put in a good shift for the Stags, covering lots of ground however seemed to fade in the latter stages.

Jack Thomas – 6

Offered help in both attack and defence for the Stags, no massive mark made on the match.

James Baxendale – 7

Ongoing battle with Saunders was a great help to the Stags, being able to keep one of Wycombe’s key players quiet throughout the match.

CJ Hamilton – 6

Looked dangerous on the break for the stags, using his speed to cause Wycombe a few headaches.

Matt Green – 8

The main threat for Mansfield going forward and the goal scorer in the first half from the spot. Was a handful for the Wycombe defence for plenty of the match.

Yoann Arquin – 7

Linked well with goal scorer, Matt Green, playing some good balls through and often found himself in dangerous positions for the Stags.