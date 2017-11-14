Potter double sinks Magpies in Central League Cup

Alfie Potter struck twice as a strong Mansfield Town reserves side reached the Central League Cup semi-finals after a fully deserved 2-0 win over neighbours Notts County at Rainworth Miners Welfare this afternoon.

Potter will be hoping his brace will stake a firm claim for a first team recall while Jimmy Spencer again led the line well and set up the second goal to put himself forward as a candidate top replace the suspended Danny Rose this weekend at home to Stevenage.

Stags included centre half Krystian Pearce, who skippered the side, and midfielder Jacob Mellis, to top up their match sharpness after missing Saturday’s win over Coventry City through one game suspensions.

But David Mirfin and Lee Angol, both trying to shake off injury before the weekend, were not risked.

There was also plenty of experience in the County side with former Stag Nicky Hunt at right-back, defender Haydn Hollis and Gibraltar international Liam Walker all included in the side along with former Manchester United and England striker Alan Smith as captain.

Potter opened the scoring on 18 minutes after right back Jack Thomas picked out midfielder Calum Butcher at the far post.

His effort was saved by County keeper Branislav Pindroch, but Potter was on hand to tuck away the rebound from eight yards.

Potter sealed the win with a beauty on 70 minutes.

Spencer laid it off to Potter 20 yards from goal and he curled a wonderful effort into the top corner.

STAGS: Olejnik, Thomas, Pearce, Digby, Benning, Atkinson, Mellis, Butcher, Potter, Sterling-James, Spencer. Subs not used: Wilson, Graham, Healey, Law, Danquah.

COUNTY: Pindroch; Hunt, Hollis, Bird, Jones (Dearle 51), Walker, Thompson (Dunn 76), Howes, Hodge, Saunders, Smith. Subs not used: Culverwell, Osborne, Campbell.

REFEREE: Ed Pidduck.