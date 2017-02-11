Potter full debut for Stags against Hartlepool

Alfie Potter made his full debut for Mansfield Town today as the Stags targeted a place in the play-off spots against struggling visitors Hartlepool United.

Potter’s inclusion in the midfield in place of CJ Hamilton was the only change to a side that had been unchanged for three games and won all three of them in the current run of seven League games unbeaten.

Hamilton was rested to the bench after a run of games under boss Steve Evans.

Visitors Hartlepool included former Stags winger Nathan Thomas, back after injury.

They also included ex-Stags loanee defender Kavanagh.

STAGS: Kean, White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Potter, Coulthirst, Rose. Subs: Shearer, Green, Baxendale, Arquin, MacDonald, Hamilton, McGuire.

HARTLEPOOL: Bartlett, Featherstone, Bates, Thomas, Walker, Amond, Nelson, Harrison, Rooney, Donnelly, Kavanagh. Subs: Fryer, Oates, Woods, Alessandra, Hawkins, Smith, Richardson.

REFEREE: Andrew Madley of West Yorkshire.