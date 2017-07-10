Praise for Stags fans on Malta trip

Stags boss Steve Evans paid tribute to the hundreds of Mansfield Town supporters who travelled over to back their team in Malta last week.

They turned out in their numbers to see Stags demolish a Malta Players Association XI 5-0 in the one friendly played on Thursday and Evans beamed: “When I see supporters arrive on open top buses and singing over the walls of the stadium or the training ground we’re playing at, it’s incredible.

“I must admit, I don’t know how many are here – 500-600 Stags fans.

“It’s a fantastic turnout to come so far and that’s why I said to the players I wanted them to go round the far side where the supporters were watching the game and just acknowledge them and appreciate them before we went and got changed.

“It’s fantastic to see the players walking off amongst the supporters.

“It’s a little bit of payback to them because they’ve spent hard-earned money to be here, we’re here professionally, but they’ve spent hard-earned money to support the club they love.”