Preview: Can Mansfield Town get a first league win against Accrington Stanley?

Mansfield Town will play host to Accrington Stanley tonight, with the Stags having never defeated the away side in a league game.

In fact, the only time in which Mansfield beat Accrington Stanley was in an FA Cup first round game way back in 2006, when Richie Barker grabbed the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Since the ‘new’ Accrington Stanley were formed in 1968 the two teams have clashed eleven times. Stanley have recorded victory eight times, while there have been three draws.

The most recent of these draws came in September last year with Chris Clements scoring to help Mansfield pick up a point at the Wham Stadium.

This record is something Stags will be hoping to put right tonight as they continue their promotion push.

Town head into the game in good form having picked up maximum points from their last four games whereas Accrington Stanley will be hoping a victory can push them further away from the drop zone.

Putting records straight is something this Mansfield team have done already this season. Stags will be hoping they can continue this trend as they are set to face three more teams they have never beaten in League Two before the end of the season.

Colchester United, Portsmouth and high-flying Doncaster Rovers are the teams Mansfield have yet to beat in the league.

Five of the seven games of which Mansfield have played against Portsmouth in the league have ended in draws, with Portsmouth taking all of the points in the other two games.

Mansfield have only ever faced Colchester United and Doncaster Rovers once each in the league. Both were visitors to Field Mill back in December, in a busy festive period. On both occasions the hosts were able to pick up a point.

No doubt they will be hoping to do the same, or even go one better in tonight’s game against Accrington Stanley.