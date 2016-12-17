Rainworth on wrong end of a seven-goal Christmas cracker

Rainworth Miners’ Welfare gave the in-form team in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, Pickering Town, a fright before losing out 4-3.

Rainworth were left to rue two golden opportunities as Pickering’s superior finishing stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches.

The home side trailed by three goals before fighting back to force a tense finish.

After keeper Ben Towns-end denied Billy Logan in the second minute, Rainworth went close through Matt Sykes, Julian Topliss and Phil Buxton.

In the 19th minute, it looked as though the home side would score when Declan Brewin set up Topliss, but with the goal at his mercy he fired over.

Within six minutes Rainworth rued that miss as they trailed 3-0.

Logan beat Townsend with a powerful finish before the keeper appeared to have save Eddie Birch’s inswing corner, only for the referee to rule the ball had crossed the line.

Then Logan beat two defenders and slotted in the third.

Rainworth pulled a goal back in the 31st minute when a good ball from Buxton put Brewin clear and he rounded the keeper to score.

Curtis Gregory ran through the visitors as Rainworth pressed again and Brewin was inches away from converting Sykes’s cross.

In the second half Towns-end made a point-blank save to deny Logan before Toby Wells pulled off a similar stop at the other end from Gregory.

A momentary lapse allowed Ryan Blott to knock a defender off the ball and Logan gave Nick Thompson an easy task to make it 4-1 against the run of play.

Rainworth fought back and in the 71st minute Harry Bamforth scored a cracker with his long-range effort going in off the underside of the bar.

Three minutes later home substitute Nick Langford shot into the bottom corner.

Rob Ludlam drove over from long range as Rainworth went close to an equaliser.

RAINWORTH MWFC: Townsend; Adlington; Claxton; Herbert; Buxton; Ludlam; Gregory (Harris); Bamforth (Maturin-Drew); Topliss (Langford); Brewin; Sykes. Sub (not used): Watts.

Referee: Mr. James Shipley.

Man of the match: Curtis Gregory.

Attendance 72.