Red card rescinded as Rose prepares to face Stags

Ex-Mansfield Town midfielder Mitch Rose looks set to face his former club with Newport County on Saturday after his red card from Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Cambridge United was rescinded on appeal.

However, he may still end up in hot water if referee Trevor Kettle reports him for knocking the card out of the official’s hand in temper after it was shown.

Rose was dismissed after bringing down Luke Berry almost on the line in stoppage time, with Mark Roberts stabbing home the winner after being first to the rebound after County keeper Chris Day saved George Maris’ subsequent penalty.

He would have served a one-match ban, but is now eligible for the bottom club’s home clash with Morecambe in Sky Bet League Two tonight.