REPORT: Lincoln City 0-1 Mansfield Town

Super-sub Danny Rose handed Mansfield their first win on the road this season by scoring the only goal at Lincoln.

The striker was on the pitch just three minutes before popping up with his third league goal of the season.

Steve Evans’ men have struggled to put sides away so far this term, drawing four of their opening seven games before this win.

But victory at Sincil Bank ended the Imps’ five-game unbeaten run in all competitions - and avenged the Stags’ 3-1 Football League Trophy defeat a few weeks ago.

David Mirfin was like a brick wall at the heart of the Stags defence, constantly getting himself in the way of the hosts’ firing frontline.

Billy Knott was a constant source of danger for the hosts.

The game sprung into life at 13 minutes as Mirfin threw himself in the way of Knott’s thunderous effort.

But Mirfin was a constant deterrent, blocking another effort from Knott before deflecting his next attempt for a corner.

Scot Alex MacDonald smartly fired a free-kick under the Imps’ wall, only for it to skid wide of the post.

Michael Bostwick then also had a smart drive blocked by Mirfin.

The Stags were more attack minded after the second half got underway.

Alfie Potter fired over moments after the influential introduction of Rose.

It was a simple header for Rose after Hayden White went on a brilliant solo run down the right before producing a pin-point cross for the 23-year-old to beat Paul Farman.

The hosts almost drew level seven minutes later with Conrad Logan producing a fine save to deny Josh Ginnelly at the near post.

The Stags had to fight valiantly to keep the Imps out late on.

Logan had to make another top stop to beat away Knott’s verocious volley with seven minutes left.

Rose could have put the game at the death as he lashed over from outside the box.

Lincoln: Farman, Eardley, Dickie, Raggett, Habergham (Long, 78), Anderson (Palmer, 78), Woodyard, Bostwick, Knott, Rhead (Ginnelly, 60), Green.

Unused subs: Vickers, Whitehouse, Waterfall, Maguire-Drew.

Mansfield: Logan, White, Pearce, Mirfin, Hunt, Potter, Digby, Butcher, MacDonald (Anderson, 85), Hemmings (Rose, 58), Angol (Atkinson, 90).

Unused subs: Olejnik, Diamond, Sterling-James, Mellis.

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 9,563 (1,459)