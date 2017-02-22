REPORT/SLIDESHOW: Badgers get revenge over Hucknall

Eastwood travelled to Watnall Road looking to avenge their cup exit the previous Saturday against Hucknall Town - and did just that thanks to Paddy Webb’s early goal.

Eastwood were back to virtually full strength with captain Aaron Short and Webb returning, their only casualty being striker Harry Allen.

The Badgers’ victory wasn’t one for the football purests but was built on organisation, patience, desire and team ethic as Jez Corthorn’s men stuck to their game plan excellently.

Eastwood took the lead after only three minutes when Jack Smith played in Webb who kept his composure to lob Town’s advancing keeper.

On ten minutes Webb got clear down the left side but his cross come shot drifted narrowly wide.

Town responded and forced Jack Walker into two excellent saves, both from Jaylee Hodgson. The first saw him tip a direct free-kick onto the crossbar, then he parried another Hodgson effort down to his right side with Billy Brooks reacting the quickest to clear the danger.

On the stroke of half-time Eastwood broke away with Kyle McDermott but he couldn’t find the target from a tight angle.

In a typical local derby with neither side enjoying large amounts of possession, the game turned into a competitive midfield battle.

From Eastwood’s point of view they competed far better than the previous encounter and won far more second balls.

As the half wore on Town began to put Eastwood under more and more pressure but they were in no mood to surrender their lead and defended well working tiresly to close down Town and block any danger in the penalty area.

When Eastwood’s back line was breached keeper Walker produced a faultless performance and was very assured with his handling and distribution.

After all their pressure Town’s best effort fell to Matt Brian who struck the outside of the post from 12 yards.

As Town pushed forward Eastwood created two good chances to secure the three points. First Webb broke clear on goal but the young striker stood on the ball while bearing down on Town’s keeper and in the dying minutes substitute Kane Matthews broke clear but delayed his shot on goal allowing Town to clear the danger.

The result leaves Eastwood just a point behind leaders Selston who have a game in hand, the Badgers having just five games of the campaign remaining. Hucknall are fourth, 13 points behind Selston and with three matches in hand.