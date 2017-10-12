RETRO STAGS: Five-goal Robins romp home at Field Mill

Mansfield Town’s home record against Swindon Town down the years has been largely good with only four defeats in the 21 clashes.

However, the Stags really came a cropper back on 16th April 1966 when the Robins romped to a 5-1 success at Field Mill.

The hammering came near the end of a disappointing season in which Mansfield finished 19th, only just avoiding the drop to Division Four by winning three of their last six games in a busy May, caused by postponements.

A crowd of 3,763 turned out to see winger John Gregson score the Stags’ only goal of the game after just three minutes.

But goals by D. Brown and K. East just before the break had Swindon ahead and late goals by D. Rogers, J. Trollope and O. Dawson eventually won the game with plenty to spare.

The Stags line-up that day comprised: Alan Humphreys, Mick Jones, Colin Nelson (Neil Burns 56), Ian Hall, Bill Williams, Peter Morris, John Gregson, Brian MacReady, Paul Aldread, Tommy Mitchinson, Geoff Anderson.

It was a disappointing season, particularly as the previous season the Stags had finished third, only missing out on promotion to Birstol City on goal average and the title by a single point.

Goalscorer Gregson, once Stanley Matthews’ understudy at Blackpool, had been one of four signings during the impressive season before, joining the Stags for £12,000 from Shrewsbury Town in November.

It was one of five goals he scored in his 75 games for Mansfield before he moved on to Lincoln City in June 1967.

He was one of only 12 players retained for the following season when Stags improved to ninth, six points off promotion.