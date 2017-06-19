Rochdale cup tie date and prices announced

The date and admission prices for Mansfield Town’s Carabao Cup first round tie at home to League One side Rochdale have now been confirmed.

Stags will welcome the Dale to One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 8th August (7.45pm) after being drawn against Keith Hill’s side in Friday’s draw, which was broadcast live from Bangkok.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since the 3-0 success over the Greater Manchester club in April 2014.

Tickets for home supporters are only available for purchase in the Ian Greaves Stand (upper and lower tiers). The Quarry Lane End will not be open for the contest.

Prices are £20 adults and £10 concessions (over-60s and 17 and under) and there will be no increase for tickets bought on the day of the game.

Supporters can purchase their tickets from the Mansfield Town ticket office on Quarry Lane on Monday – Friday between 10am and 5pm. Tickets can also be purchased over the telephone by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1).

Stags’ fans can also head to www.stagstickets.co.uk to buy their tickets online and then choose the ‘print at home’ option to avoid queuing for your ticket on the night of the game.

Tickets will be available on the day of the game from the matchday ticket office on Quarry Lane.

Disabled supporters are eligible to receive a free carer ticket when proof of higher rate disability allowance is provided upon purchase.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, call 01623 482 482 (option 1).