‘Romantic’ Stags boss unhappy with Valentine’s Day football

Steve Evans has slammed the Football League’s fixture-makers for ordering a full programme of games tomorrow on St Valentine’s Day evening which is bound to cause consternation in many fans’ households in Mansfield and nationwide.

The Stags host a visit by Accrington Stanley and will hope their two for one ticket offer will help swell the crowd with fans attending tomorrow given a ticket for the visit of Newport later in the month.

There is a lot of love for Mansfield right now with the side in the top seven and eight League games unbeaten. But having Valentine’s Day games have not gone down well with everyone.

Evans said: “This is the same football authority who booked games on deadline day when they know that managers and clubs and chairmen up and down the country are focused on trying to improve their squad.

“More qualified managers than me have said enough about deadline day.

“I think there are very few days on the calendar that could be exempt. I think Christmas Day should always be exempt for the man who put us all on this world.

Can Stags end Accrington bogey? Click HERE to read match preview

“And I think Valentine’s Day is one of the days of the year that people should know that you look on your loved ones and try to treat them a bit extra special.

“I can only assume the person who did the fixtures doesn’t have a loved one!”

So does Steve Evans consider himself romantic?

“I would like to think so,” he laughed. “I think the chairman appreciates when we have a glass of wine together!

“I have the opportunity if there are 1,000 ladies in the stadium tomorrow to share it with as thousand ladies, I don’t think the wife will be so keen on that though!

“I just think it’s an opportunity to bring the ladies to football.

“I love to see more and more families coming now. I think we’ll see more families tomorrow night, probably more ladies than normal because hopefully the gents are bringing them along.

“It’s just one of those occasions like Christmas and family birthdays when you have to sacrifice.

“My only concern tomorrow is not about love hearts and nonsense like that, it’s three points.”