Rose and Hamilton at the double at Stags melt Steels in friendly

Mansfield Town swept aside Evo-Stik NPL Division One South Stocksbridge Park Steels 4-0 with two goals apiece for Danny Rose and CJ Hamilton at Bracken Moor in tonight’s pre-season friendly

As promised, manager Steve Evans played a strong side with many achieving their first 90 minutes of the pre-season with those who didn’t play set to figure in the friendly at home to Middlesbrough tomorrow night (7.30).

Rose was a livewire all night and came so close to a hat-trick as Stags dominated from start to finish and could have scored more were it not for home keeper Dave Reay and the woodwork.

At the other end Mansfield keeper Conrad Logan did not have a save to make.

It took Rose only seven minutes to fire against a post before he quickly forced Reay into a near post save a minute later.

But on 10 minutes Rose was celebrating his opener as he beat a defender to Alfie Potter’s cross to nod home.

Hamilton fired a great chance over on 11 minutes, but on 14 minutes Rose beat the keeper to Jimmy Spencer’s through ball and edged it past him into the net.

Rose fired another opening wide on 18 minutes before Brodie Litchfield failed to capitalise on Hunt’s poor pass on 21 minutes as he fired the home side’s first opportunity wide.

Spencer was also looking lively for the visitors and he forced another Reay save and then sent another effort well wide from Alfie Potter’s pass.

Stags maintained heavy pressure and Reay was tested again on 24, standing tall to stop a Jimmy Spencer attempt.

Rose was a constant menace and, after heading another Potter cross over, he had a penalty shout turned down as he was bundled over in the box.

Stocksbridge’s Ryan Caroll was wide from 18 yards before a high tempo first half ended with Spencer swapping passes with Rose only to shoot straight at Reay.

The home side were straight onto the back foot after the interval as the visitors maintained their tempo – and it didn’t take long for goal number three.

The impressive Spencer sent Rose in on goal on 56 minutes and, as he tried to round the keeper, the ball spun away towards Hamilton who tucked it home between the defenders on the line.

It was 4-0 on 68 minutes. This time Spencer’s cutting pass sent Hamilton through to drill coolly under Reay.

Trialist Jordan Slew came on for the last 20 minutes and twice came close while Jacob Mellis rattled the bar from 30 yards and Reay saved efforts from Collins and Rose.

The nearest Stocksbridge came was near the end as, with Logan out his goal on the edge of his box, Litchfield failed to lob into the unguarded net.

STOCKSBRIDGE: D. Reay, Laight, Salmons, Hinchliffe, M. Reay, Stirrup, Ruthvew, Carroll, Litchfield, Hobson, State.

STAGS: Logan, Bennett, Hunt, Mirfin, Pearce, Thomas (Collins 74), Potter, Mellis, Hamilton, Rose, Spencer (Slew 70).