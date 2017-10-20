Rose delighted to see fellow Stags striker Hemmings break his duck at last

Mansfield Town top scorer Danny Rose was delighted to see fellow striker Kane Hemmings break his duck at Barnet on Tuesday in his ninth game on loan.

Hemmings, so prolific in his past career, has had a hard time since joining Stags on loan from Oxford United, but took his chance in the 1-1 draw.

Rose, joint second in the League Two scorers table with seven, said: “Kane has deserved it as he’s worked ever so hard in training – as have all the lads.

“It probably wasn’t the best goal of his career, but any goal is a good goal. He took it very well and I am hoping he can kick on from there.

“You ask any striker – we’ve all been there. We’ve all had a spell where we’ve not scored for a few games.

“As soon as you get that goal it’s a massive boost and I am sure he will tell you the same thing, that he’s hoping to kick on from there against Newport on Saturday.

“Kane’s been very unlucky. He had the penalty at Carlisle and them that one against Notts County when it might have gone over the line or might not have.

“I was just doing my job and following up.

“So I am delighted for him to get a goal.”

Manager Steve Evans added: “It was Kane’s first goal. That brings confidence and it did second half.

“It was a fantastic piece of play by Danny Rose to go and win a 50-50 ball, give it to Kane and Kane stepped inside with a wonderful effort.

“Perhaps before he scored that goal he wouldn’t have tried that?

“We want him to go and score a few goals for us now – not just be remembered for one at Barnet.

“I think Kane was terrific at Barnet and covered every blade of grass. He got tired near the end and his service was restricted.”

Rose is happy with his seven-goal start and hopes to avoid any goal drought like Hemmings had suffered.

He said: “It’s a good start and I want kick on now and not go through a spell where I am not scoring.

“I want to help the team out and work hard. I am a firm believer if you work hard the chances will come.

“I managed to grab a last minute goal against Swindon last weekend, I know it was only a consolation and wasn’t worth much in the end but it keeps my tally up.

“It was nice to score but the performance was disappointing.

“We were disappointed to concede near the end at Barnet but it’s a good point away from home against a good side.”