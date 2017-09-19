Rose double helps Stags reserves sink the Brewers

Danny Rose continued his goalscoring exploits with a brace to help Mansfield Town reserves beat Burton Albion 4-0 in the Central League at St George’s Park this afternoon.

Rhys Bennett and Jimmy Spencer also got vital minutes under their belt after missing out last weekend.

Rose, who bagged the winner in Saturday’s first team local derby at Lincoln, netted twice in a fine 45-minute display and twice came close to a hat-trick.

Jacob Mellis curled in the opener from 25 yards before Rose made it 3-0 by the break when he made way for Spencer, returning from a back spasm problem late last week

Spencer then had a hand in the fourth goal as his flick set up Mal Benning to drive home with 18 minutes to go.

Bennett shook off his recent illness with 90 minutes in a strong Stags side, with only young midfielder Cameron Healy involved who had not played for the first team.

Burton fielded a younger, less experienced side with one eye on tomorrow’ cup trip to Manchester United.

STAGS: Olejnik, Anderson, Diamond (Harrison 59), Bennett, Benning, Healey (Graham HT), Mellis, Atkinson, Hamilton, Sterling-James, Rose (Spencer HT). Subs not used: Wilson, Collins.