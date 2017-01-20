Rose joins Newport from Stags as Evans puts any incomings on hold

Steve Evans has confirmed midfielder Mitchell Rose has joined Newport County.

Stags boss Evans revealed that balancing the squad’s numbers was part of his decision making process in the move.

However, he has put all potential negotiations over arrivals on hold as he prepares his team for Cambridge United.

Evans said: “Just over a week ago, Graham Westley (Newport’s manager), made contact with me and asked about the availability of two of our players, one of whom was young Mitchell Rose.

“Given the work to redevelop the squad, it’s important that I balance the numbers, both in terms of the head count and financially for our chairman John Radford. Therefore, I have sanctioned the transfer to go ahead.

“Newport County get themselves a good player who can play in a number of key positions aswell as a good professional. It goes without saying that on behalf of everyone at the One Call Stadium, we wish Mitchell every success in the future.”

Rose joined Mansfield Town in May 2015 and the 22-year-old went on to make 60 appearances, scoring five goals. As one leaves, Evans gave an update on his plans to strengthen the squad this transfer window.

“I have had to put on hold at lunchtime today two to three new incoming signings as all my focus is directed on the stern challenge of our visit to Cambridge United tomorrow afternoon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the club’s youth striker Tyler Blake has joined Mickleover Sports on a five-week loan.