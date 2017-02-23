Rose will face Stags as red card row rolls on

Former Stags midfielder Mitch Rose has been charged by the FA over knocking the referee’s red card out of his hand last weekend.

But he has asked for a personal hearing next week so looks set to play for Newport County against his old club at One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Evans, who is also in hot water with the FA this week after being sent to the stand at Grimsby last Saturday, said he hoped they would treat Rose with leniency.

Rose was furious with referee Trevor Kettle at Cambridge after a last minute penalty was given against him along with the red card, which was rescinded on appeal this week.

Joe Day save George Maris’ spot kick, but Mark Roberts bundled home the rebound on 93 minutes to seal a 3-2 win.

“I hope a bit of common sense applies there to see a young man in the 90th minute in the emotional games we have in football, doing something he accepts he shouldn’t do,” said Evans.

“Maybe a letter there would suffice. But I am not the FA and it will be interesting to see what the match referee has put in his report.

“I can’t get involved in that other than we expected Mitchell to be playing against us when we let him join Newport County.”

Evans let Rose join the Exiles last month and said:“He is a lovely kid.

“It wasn’t a case of me saying ‘Mitch, on you go son’. It was a case of Mitch said he wanted to play football.

“He’s got a young baby and a lovely young family and just wanted to play. Players should have that approach.

“I said to him you don’t have to go, but you’ve got an opportunity to play your football like you’re asking.

“We gave him an open-ended ticket. He went off and spoke to Graham (manager Westley) and over a couple of days he came back to me and said he wanted to go. “All barring Saturday of course we wish him every success.”

Newport manager Westley said: “I’ve never seen a red card issued like it.

“It was issued in his face, in a way he had to step back to avoid the referee’s elbow. He is going to have to explain that, for sure.”