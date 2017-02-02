RUMOUR MILL: Deal in principle for Griezmann | Ibrahimovic to Napoli | £30m Chinese bid for Sigurdsson

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, according to reports. United have so far denied a deal is in place, however. (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Conte is planning to bring Celtic’s Moussa Dembele, Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk to Premier League leaders Chelsea this summer. (The Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted that the striker could leave Manchester United for Napoli at the end of the season. (Daily Star)

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon is the subject of a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League. (The Mirror)

Swansea reportedly rejected a bid of £30m from China for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (Wales Online)

Bournemouth made a bid to bring Chelsea defender Nathan Ake back to the South coast, according to manager Eddie Howe (Daily Express)

There was interest in Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko from no less than four clubs with English champions Leicester, Burnley, Swansea and Southampton all making enquiries. (Daily Record)

Rafael Benitez says he is disappointed by Newcastle’s lack of signings in the January window. (Independent)