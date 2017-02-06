RUMOUR MILL: Martial could quit Manchester United, Neville makes case for Wenger’s defence, Ranieri favourite for the chop

French striker Anthony Martial looks set to quit Manchester United for a return to his homeland with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (The Sun

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who guided the club to their maiden Premier League title last season, is now the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City have made it clear striker Sergio Aguero will not be leaving the club at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Watford have already expressed their desire to make striker M’Baye Niang’s loan move from AC Milan permanent in the summer but would need to cough up £13.5 million for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will accept full responsibility if the club’s lack of transfer activity costs them at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Gary Neville was quick to jump to the defence of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after some Gunners supporters called on the club to sack the Frenchman in wake of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce told his players to report to the club’s training ground at 7am on Sunday morning following the 4-0 loss at home to Sunderland the day before. (Guardian)

Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman described the 6-3 loss to Everton as very damaging but has urged the squad to stick together. (Bournemouth Echo)

Sunderland are heading to the Big Apple of New York for a four-day team bonding session. (The Sun)

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard says the more he gets kicked during games the better he plays. (Daily Star)