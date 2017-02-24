RUMOUR MILL: Pardew and Mancini front runners to replace Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City

Alan Pardew and Robert Mancini leading contenders to replace Claudio Ranieri as champions Leicester City look for a new manager following the popular Italian’s dismissal. (The Sun)

In-demand striker Antoine Griezmann will leave Atletico Madrid and “definitely” become a Manchester United player, according to former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit (Sky Sports)

Man Utd have overtaken their European rivals Bayern Munich as the most popular team online in China, a new report has revealed. (Daily Mail)

Everton had a January bid rejected for Wayne Rooney with the Blues considering a summer return for the Old Trafford skipper. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are reportedly plotting a summer bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s resolve to keep Ashley Young is set to be tested by Chinese Super League side Shangdong Luneng, who are preparing a £10m bid ahead of next week’s Chinese transfer deadline. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte attempted to sign Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany last month, according to his agent. (Daily Express)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has beaten Barcelona superstar Neymar to be crowned best Brazilian footballer in Europe. (Daily Mirror)

Leonardo Bonucci has put Manchester City and Chelsea on red alert after falling out with Juventus coach Max Allegri. (The Sun)

Cardiff City are set to offer Junior Hoilett a long-term contract. (The Sun)

Catalan right-back Hector Bellerin would consider an offer from hometown club Barcelona in the summer if Arsene Wenger was to leave Arsenal. (The Guardian)

Arsenal’s players, however, are convinced Wenger will sign a new contract that keeps him at the Emirates Stadium for the next two seasons. (The Times)

