Scorer Rose hails ‘respectable’ opening day point

Danny Rose was happy with the point gained by Mansfield Town at Crewe in Saturday’s opening day encounter.

Striker Rose scored the first Stags goal but two goals from Crewe’s Chris Porter earned a point for the hosts, David Mirfin with the other Mansfield goal.

And although a the result could have gone either way, Rose felt a point was a positive start.

He said: “It was a respectable result for us against a team that’s just come down and who you have to respect.

“You never know what to expect from the opening day but it was a good result.

“Nobody knew the team until just before the game but it was good to be included from the start. We have good strength in depth though and the lads that came on did really well too.

“We created a lot in the second-half, much more than the first, but it’s still a good point.”

Attention now turns to the Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale on Tuesday night, with Rose adding: “We will be up against a good side from the league above and will respect that.

“We’ll go out to win the game and see what happens.

“All of our new signings have been brilliant and added real quality having played in the leagues above. All of them will be key throughout the season.”