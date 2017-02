Photographer Chris Holloway captures the action as Mansfield Town extend their unbeaten run at Barnet.

Click on the slideshow above to view all the best bits from the Stags’ 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

Mansfield Town players at the end of the match - Photo by Chris Holloway

Goals from Ben Whiteman and Shaquile Coulthirst, either side of the break, took the unbeaten league run to seven.

RELATED ARTICLE: Stags should have won by more at Barnet - Evans

RELATED ARTICLE: Barnet 0 Mansfield Town 2 - match report