Mansfield Town powered to a comfortable 4-0 victory at National League North Gainsborough Trinity last night.

The Stags split their squad in two and sent the rest to Matlock Town, where they also chalked up a 4-0 victory.

Gainsborough Trinity FC v Mansfield Town FC

At Gainsborough two goals by Omari Sterling-James, a strike by CJ Hamilton and a great late solo goal by Alfie Potter sealed the win.

Picture slideshow by Rachel Atkins.