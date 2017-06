Summer came to an abrupt halt for Mansfield Town’s players today as they returned for pre-season training.

Steve Evans’ new-look squad began the first of two gruelling, sweaty days at Nottingham University to see how fit they have returned before a day of ball-work at the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

After a day off the players will then fly out to Malta on Monday to further shake off the rust with a week-long training camp and a friendly game with a Malta Select XI.