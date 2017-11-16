Stags aiming to move Blackpool trip

Mansfield Town are trying to move their scheduled Checkatrade Trophy second round tie at Blackpool away from the scheduled date of Tuesday, 5th December.

With Stags’ home FA Cup clash with Guiseley yesterday moved to Sunday, 3rd December, suddenly the Stags have very little recovery time for the Blackpool trip.

Manager Steve Evans is adamant it will get moved, though the Football League and Blackpool will have to agree as well.

“Conversations are happening about moving in to the Wednesday or my suggestion that we play it a week later,” said Evans

“It’s amazing there should be any restraint on us moving it to a week later when Lincoln and Notts County did in the last round. The same rules don’t always seem to apply to everyone.

“There would be lots of changes player-wise anyway – but we won’t be playing Sunday/Tuesday.

“The game will certainly not be on that Tuesday. It will either be the Wednesday or the following Tuesday.”