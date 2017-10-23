Stags allocated 500 tickets for Shaw Lane FA Cup tie

Mansfield Town have been allocated 500 tickets for the Stags’ FA Cup first round tie at Evo-Stik Premier outfit Shaw Lane on Saturday, 4th November (12.30pm).

The match, to be played at Sheerien Park in Barnsley, will be an all-ticket affair for both home and away fans.

Tickets will go on sale to Stags’ season ticket holders only this Wednesday (25th October) at 10am from the ticket office on Quarry Lane. Admission prices are Adults - £10, Concessions (65 and over/16 and under) - £6

Season ticket holders will be entitled to one ticket per season ticket card, which should be presented at the ticket office upon purchase.

Season ticket holders have until 5.15pm on Saturday (28th October) to purchase their tickets. Additionally, Quarry Lane membership card holders and members of the Stags Supporters Association are allocated Saturday 28th October to acquire their tickets, subject to availability.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Monday 30th October from 10am. The club’s ticket office opening hours are 10am until 5pm, Monday to Friday and from 10am until 5.15pm (excluding during the match) this Saturday at home to Exeter City.

The cup tie will be broadcast live on BT Sport from noon.

In the event of scores being level at the end of 90 minutes, a replay would take place at One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 7th November (7.45pm).