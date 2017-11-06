Stags are ball 19 in FA Cup second round draw tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 19 in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw, being shown live on television from 7pm.

The Stags overcame a tricky first round away tie at non-League minnows Shaw Lane Association on Saturday as two superb second half Danny Rose goals inside five minutes sealed a 3-1 victory.

Mansfield will now be keeping their fingers crossed on a home tie to give them hope of a place in the third round where they could get to play one of the giants of the game.

READ THE REPORT FROM THE WIN AT SHAW LANE



READ BOSS STEVE EVANS’ THOUGHTS ON GETTING TO ROUND TWO



SEE A SLIDESHOW OF MATCH ACTION PHOTOS FROM SHAW LANE



SEE OUR FANS’ PHOTO GALLERY FROM SHAW LANE - CAN YOU SPOT YOURSELF OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW?



Stags’ last foray into round three brought Liverpool to the One Call Stadium back in 2013.

Since then the Stags have failed to get past round two.

Former Stags manager Paul Cox is still in there with his Guiseley side, having been held 0-0 at home by Accrington Stanley, and is ball number 14.

Neighbours Notts County came from 2-0 down to beat Bristol Rovers 4-2 on Friday and are ball 27, but arch rivals Chesterfield crashed out 2-0 at Bradford City.

AFC Fylde, Hereford, Leatherhead or Billericay Town, Boreham Wood, Chorley (if they can beat Fleetwood), Maidstone United, Woking (pending a replay), Slough Town, Oxford City, and Gateshead continue to fly the non-League flag alongside Guiseley.

Tonight’s draw will be shown live on BBC2 and BT Sport1 before before the Chorley v Fleetwood match, being screened on BT Sport 1.

1. STEVENAGE

2. BRADFORD CITY

3. PORT VALE

4. NEWPORT COUNTY

5. MORECAMBE

6. YEOVIL TOWN

7. PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR TRANMERE ROVERS

8. CAMBRIDGE UNITED

9. FOREST GREEN ROVERS

10. AFC FYLDE

11. LUTON TOWN

12. SHREWSBURY TOWN

13. HEREFORD

14. GUISELEY OR ACCRINGTON STANLEY

15. BLACKBURN ROVERS

16. DONCASTER ROVERS

17. LEATHERHEAD OR BILLERICAY TOWN

18. BOREHAM WOOD

19. MANSFIELD TOWN

20. OXFORD CITY

21. PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

22. AFC WIMBLEDON

23. ROCHDALE

24. COVENTRY CITY

25. CHORLEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN

26. CARLISLE UNITED

27. NOTTS COUNTY

28. SWINDON TOWN

29. MAIDSTONE UNITED

30. WOKING OR BURY

31. CREWE ALEXANDRA

32. GILLINGHAM

33. MILTON KEYNES DONS

34. SLOUGH TOWN

35. WYCOMBE WANDERERS

36. NORTHAMPTON TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED

37. CHARLTON ATHELTIC

38. WIGAN ATHLETIC

39. GATESHEAD

40. EXETER CITY