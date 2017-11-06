Stags are ball 19 in FA Cup second round draw tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 19 in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw, being shown live on television from 7pm.
The Stags overcame a tricky first round away tie at non-League minnows Shaw Lane Association on Saturday as two superb second half Danny Rose goals inside five minutes sealed a 3-1 victory.
Mansfield will now be keeping their fingers crossed on a home tie to give them hope of a place in the third round where they could get to play one of the giants of the game.
Stags’ last foray into round three brought Liverpool to the One Call Stadium back in 2013.
Since then the Stags have failed to get past round two.
Former Stags manager Paul Cox is still in there with his Guiseley side, having been held 0-0 at home by Accrington Stanley, and is ball number 14.
Neighbours Notts County came from 2-0 down to beat Bristol Rovers 4-2 on Friday and are ball 27, but arch rivals Chesterfield crashed out 2-0 at Bradford City.
AFC Fylde, Hereford, Leatherhead or Billericay Town, Boreham Wood, Chorley (if they can beat Fleetwood), Maidstone United, Woking (pending a replay), Slough Town, Oxford City, and Gateshead continue to fly the non-League flag alongside Guiseley.
Tonight’s draw will be shown live on BBC2 and BT Sport1 before before the Chorley v Fleetwood match, being screened on BT Sport 1.
1. STEVENAGE
2. BRADFORD CITY
3. PORT VALE
4. NEWPORT COUNTY
5. MORECAMBE
6. YEOVIL TOWN
7. PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR TRANMERE ROVERS
8. CAMBRIDGE UNITED
9. FOREST GREEN ROVERS
10. AFC FYLDE
11. LUTON TOWN
12. SHREWSBURY TOWN
13. HEREFORD
14. GUISELEY OR ACCRINGTON STANLEY
15. BLACKBURN ROVERS
16. DONCASTER ROVERS
17. LEATHERHEAD OR BILLERICAY TOWN
18. BOREHAM WOOD
19. MANSFIELD TOWN
20. OXFORD CITY
21. PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
22. AFC WIMBLEDON
23. ROCHDALE
24. COVENTRY CITY
25. CHORLEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
26. CARLISLE UNITED
27. NOTTS COUNTY
28. SWINDON TOWN
29. MAIDSTONE UNITED
30. WOKING OR BURY
31. CREWE ALEXANDRA
32. GILLINGHAM
33. MILTON KEYNES DONS
34. SLOUGH TOWN
35. WYCOMBE WANDERERS
36. NORTHAMPTON TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED
37. CHARLTON ATHELTIC
38. WIGAN ATHLETIC
39. GATESHEAD
40. EXETER CITY
