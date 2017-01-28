Stags are “bouncing” says goalscorer Rose

Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose bagged his fifth goal of the season to kill off Leyton Orient today and admitted confidence in the camp was high.

Rose, so often on the bench this season, netted eight minutes after Ben Whiteman’s thunderous opener and said: “Three points is the most important thing. It takes us up the table and we look forward to the next game now.

“It’s going up steadily – I’d like to get to double figures, but as long as the team is picking up three points week in, week out, that’s all that matters.”

Whiteman created Rose’s goal to add an assist to his own wonder strike and Rose smiled: “Ben has put it on a plate for me at the back stick – I don’t know if it’s a shot or a cross. He claims it to be a cross.

“We had a lot of pressure first half but didn’t create that many chances, so we were disappointed.

“But second half was a very good showing from us and we deserved the three points.”

Rose almost broke the deadlock just before the break with a rare first half chance.

“It was a little snapshot and I’ve hit it into the ground and it’s gone over and I’ve thought to myself it might not be my day, but luckily I got one in the second half,” he said.

On Whiteman’s goal, he added: “He hit it very well. He does it in training and he’s got a very good shot on him.”

Now Rose is hoping to keep his place, and said: “I want to be playing week in, week, out but there is a lot of competition. We’ve got five very good strikers who train well every day.

“The lads are bouncing, we go into games bouncing and put in performances like that. The lads are playing brilliantly. Confidence is a massive thing in football and it’s showing on the pitch.”