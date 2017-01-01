Stags await clearance to field new players at Blackpool

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans will have to wait on getting clearances on his new players before he knows who he will be able to field at Blackpool tomorrow (Monday, 3pm).

French striker Yoann Arquin was revealed as the first new face on Monday, and he was joined last night by Northampton Town midfield star Joel Byrom with others expected to be named overnight as the January window finally opens.

With just 48 hours to prepare for the Blackpool trip after yesterday’s 1-1 home draw with Doncaster Rovers, Evans said: “We will freshen it up.

“We have to freshen it up. I think having the game in two days with the amount of free weeks you have in the Football League is perhaps a bit unfair, but I understand why with the Christmas and New Year period.

“But everyone fighting for those play-offs will know we’ll go there and try to put in a determined performance.

“The point we got against Doncaster could be a good point come the end of the season as we will certainly be much improved going forward.

“You saw the types of performances players put in when they’ve seen two or three new players come into the building in the last few days and maybe some more.

“They know those performance levels have to be the minimum.”

Stags beat Blackpool 1-0 at home in Evans’ second game in charge in November with a late Danny Rose strike.