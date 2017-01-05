Stags await West Brom decision on Howkins’ future today

Mansfield Town are expecting a decision over the future loanee centre half Kyle Howkins from parent club West Bromwich Albion later today.

The giant centre half’s’ loan spell ended at Blackpool on Monday and Stags manager Steve Evans said: “Tony Pulis gave me a ring on Monday evening on the way back from Blackpool. Of course Tony’s own side had just had a terrific win over Hull, so we were both in good spirits.

“But Nick Hammond, the technical director at West Brom controls him (Kyle). I have just spoken to him and they are going to have a management meeting this afternoon – not just about young Kyle, but about all their ins and outs, similar to us.

“We will have a call today and at some stage later we will know if Kyle is a possibility for an option to come back for a longer period or not.

“Kyle has reported back nice and bright for training at West Brom this morning, which is normal and, if it’s going to happen, he will train with the group here in the morning.”

He added: “Obviously we know in our heads what we are going to do if he is not here and we know who we are going to go for if he’s not coming in.”